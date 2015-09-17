BHF Bank and Fosun jointly eye life insurance portfolio buys

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 Frankfurt-based BHF Bank
and its Chinese shareholder Fosun are
working jointly to consolidate closed life insurance business in
Germany and plan further acquisitions after buying a portfolio
from Switzerland's Baloise.
A fund created by the two investors has set up Frankfurter
Leben Gruppe, a platform for buying life insurance companies or
portfolios that are in "run-off" - paying out to current policy
holders but no longer open to new ones - spokesmen for Baloise
and BHF said on Thursday.
Baloise said earlier it had agreed to sell a 1.9 billion
Swiss franc ($1.96 billion) portfolio to Frankfurter Leben. The
deal is pending approval by regulators.
($1 = 0.9673 Swiss francs)
