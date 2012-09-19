New Issue-Franklin Rscs sells $600 mln notes in 2 parts

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 19 Franklin Resources Inc on Wednesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint book-running managers for the sale. BORROWER: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 1.375 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.455 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 1.489 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $300 MLN COUPON 2.80 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.75 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.829 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/24/2012 S&P AA-MINUS SPREAD 105 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.