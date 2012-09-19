版本:
New Issue-Franklin Rscs sells $600 mln notes in 2 parts

Sept 19 Franklin Resources Inc on
Wednesday sold $600 million of senior unsecured notes in two
parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the
joint book-running managers for the sale.

BORROWER: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC 

TRANCHE 1
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 1.375 PCT   MATURITY    09/15/2017
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.455   FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 1.489 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/24/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 80 BPS      PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 12.5 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $300 MLN    COUPON 2.80 PCT    MATURITY    09/15/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.75    FIRST PAY   03/15/2013
MOODY'S A1      YIELD 2.829 PCT    SETTLEMENT  09/24/2012   
S&P AA-MINUS    SPREAD 105 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS

