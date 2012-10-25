Franklin Resources quarterly net up 18 percent

Oct 25 Franklin Resources Inc said on Thursday its net income for the three months ended Sept. 30 rose 18 percent.

For its fiscal fourth quarter the San Mateo, California, asset manager reported net income of $492.1 million, $2.31 per share, compared with net income of $416 million, or $1.88 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.