2014年 1月 30日

Franklin Resources profit rises 17 percent

Jan 30 Fund manager Franklin Resources Inc said on Thursday its quarterly profit rose 17 percent as market gains drove up assets.

For the first quarter ended Dec. 31, the San Mateo, California-based company reported net income of $603.8 million, or 96 cents per share, up from $516.1 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S on average had expected a profit of 93 cents per share.
