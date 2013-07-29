版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 29日 星期一 20:41 BJT

Asset manager Franklin Resources profit rises 21 pct

July 29 Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc said its third-quarter profit rose 21 percent, driven by a rise in investment management fees.

Net income rose to $552.3 million, or 86 cents per share, from $455.3 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue grew 17 percent to $2.08 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐