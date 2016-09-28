Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOSTON, Sept 28 Moody's Investors Service left unchanged its rating and outlook for Franklin Resources Inc, saying the asset manager's big scale and investment expertise will help it recover from performance-related outflows that have dragged down its share price.
In a research note set for release on Wednesday, Moody's said it kept its rating on Franklin Resources' senior unsecured debt at "A1," with a stable outlook, although assets run by the San Mateo, California, company stood at $740 billion as of Aug. 31, down 20 percent since June of 2014.
Other companies specializing in actively managed funds have also faced net withdrawals as investors move money to low-cost index funds.
Some Franklin funds have posted poor performance tied to emerging markets, notably the $44 billion Templeton Global Bond fund. It was down 3.04 percent this year through Sept 26, trailing 98 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.
Franklin has grown through acquisitions into a company with broad global investment operations and sales channels, Moody's noted, capabilities that should eventually help when business conditions change.
Its balance sheet of nearly $11 billion also provides ample coverage of its $2.4 billion in debt and other payables, Moody's wrote.
Franklin Resources shares closed at $34.62 on Tuesday, off 6 percent so far this year and down 41 percent since late 2014.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Dan Grebler)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.