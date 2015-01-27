MOVES-Franklin Templeton expands U.S. team with three appointments

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
Jan 27 Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc announced three appointments to its institutional sales, relationship management and consultant relations team.
The San Mateo, California-based company, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, appointed Elizabeth Murphy as senior vice president of institutional sales, where she will manage key relationships with large institutional clients.
Most recently, Murphy served as a director at investment firm BlackRock Inc. She will be based in Stamford, Connecticut.
Franklin appointed Mary Beth Glotzbach as vice president of institutional DCIO (defined contribution investment-only), where she will develop the firm's offerings for institutional 401(k) plans.
Prior to joining the role, Glotzbach served as senior vice president of retirement solutions at Morningstar Inc. She will work out of the San Mateo office.
The company also named Christina Manonian, who has spent 12 years with Franklin Templeton, as vice president of consultant relations. She will relocate from Melbourne, Australia, to San Mateo.
Manonian most recently served as director of global consultants and financial institutions for the investment manager.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: