MOVES-Franklin Templeton adds Stephanie Ouwendijk to emerging markets debt team

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 17 Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, named Stephanie Ouwendijk as a vice president and portfolio manager.
Ouwendijk joined Franklin Templeton's emerging markets debt opportunities team, which is part of the company's fixed income group.
The team currently manages more than $10 billion for institutional investors, the company said in a statement.
Based in London, Ouwendijk reports to William Ledward, senior vice president and portfolio manager.
Ouwendijk joined Franklin Templeton from Ashmore Group Plc , a London-based asset management firm, where she served as a fund manager since June 2010.
Prior to Ashmore, she was an emerging markets analyst at the asset management unit of Gulf International Bank Ltd. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.