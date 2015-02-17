版本:
MOVES-Franklin Templeton adds Stephanie Ouwendijk to emerging markets debt team

Feb 17 Investment management firm Franklin Resources Inc, which operates as Franklin Templeton Investments, named Stephanie Ouwendijk as a vice president and portfolio manager.

Ouwendijk joined Franklin Templeton's emerging markets debt opportunities team, which is part of the company's fixed income group.

The team currently manages more than $10 billion for institutional investors, the company said in a statement.

Based in London, Ouwendijk reports to William Ledward, senior vice president and portfolio manager.

Ouwendijk joined Franklin Templeton from Ashmore Group Plc , a London-based asset management firm, where she served as a fund manager since June 2010.

Prior to Ashmore, she was an emerging markets analyst at the asset management unit of Gulf International Bank Ltd. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
