公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 20日 星期四

BRIEF-Moody's rates Franklin Resources snr unsecured debt A1

Sept 19 Franklin Resources Inc : * Moody's assigns a1 senior unsecured ratings to Franklin resource's new notes;

