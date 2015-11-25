Franklin Resources loses bid to skip vote on climate change

| BOSTON
BOSTON Nov 25 In a setback for Franklin
Resources Inc that could have implications for other
asset managers, a U.S. regulator declined to let the California
company skip a shareholder vote over its record on climate
change, according to materials provided by activists on
Wednesday.
The decision by a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
official should help investors pressure other big fund firms to
pay more attention to climate matters, said Sonia Kowal,
president of Zevin Asset Management of Boston, the lead backer
of the measure at Franklin Resources.
"It could be very significant in terms of follow-up effects
at other companies, who have been happy not to think about these
issues," Kowal said in an interview.
A spokesman for Franklin Resources did not immediately
comment. Spokespeople for the SEC did not immediately return
messages.
As the largest investors in most big U.S. companies,
Franklin and other large mutual fund sponsors wield much
influence on matters that are put to shareholder votes.
In recent years, environmentalists have used these corporate
elections to pressure companies to report on greenhouse gas
emissions or the financial risks they could face from hotter
global temperatures.
Franklin and some other big mutual funds have rarely backed
these measures, according to voting data analyzed by the
activists,[bit.ly/1XrTVqY] a record that could face
scrutiny ahead of U.N. talks on global warming in
Paris.
In the past Zevin, which manages about $600 million, and
other Franklin Resources shareholders had sought a broad review
of its voting, but regulators let the company skip such a vote
on grounds the request covered "ordinary business."
This year, Zevin narrowed the request to propose that
Franklin report any incongruities between its proxy voting and
its own policies, such as that climate change is part of its
investment risk assessment process.
In a Nov. 24 letter provided by Zevin, an SEC attorney
rejected various arguments by Franklin including that the
proposal covered ordinary business operations and called climate
change a "significant policy issue."
Among publicly traded fund firms, Kowal said activists have
made a similar proposal to T. Rowe Price Group, and hope
the decision in the Franklin matter will help get the measure
before the Baltimore company's own shareholders at its annual
meeting next year.
T. Rowe spokespeople did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)