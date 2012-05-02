Franklin Resources profit flat but inflows resume

May 2 Franklin Resources Inc said second-quarter profit was essentially unchanged from a year before, but said inflows of investor cash resumed.

Asset manager Franklin Resources on Wednesday reported net income of $503.2 million, or $2.32 per share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with net income of $503.1 million, or $2.25 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Net new flows of investor cash were $5.6 billion in the latest quarter, after outflows of $15.6 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31.