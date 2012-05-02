UPDATE 3-Franklin Resources inflows fail to impress

* Net inflows $5.6 bln vs outflows of $15.6 bln in prior qtr
* Taxable global/international funds gain $500 mln
* Analyst: investors looking for more
* Shares close 3.3 pct lower
By Ross Kerber
May 2 Inflows resumed at asset manager Franklin
Resources Inc during its fiscal second quarter, but
failed to impress investors who were looking for the company to
bring in more cash.
Shares in the San Mateo, California-based company closed 3.3
percent lower in trading on Wednesday, underperforming the Dow
Jones index of U.S. asset managers that fell 1.2
percent.
The company reported a flat quarterly profit after expenses
rose, and said net inflows of investor cash totaled $5.6 billion
in the fiscal second quarter, ended March 31.
"Expectations were pretty high coming in to the quarter,"
said Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim, who was looking for
Franklin to report an inflow of around $9 billion, in line with
the $8.4 billion inflow it reported in the same quarter in 2011.
The difference was a main reason for the share decline, Kim
told Reuters.
Franklin had reported outflows of $15.6 billion in the
quarter ended Dec. 31, its first quarter of outflows since 2009.
Industry specialists closely follow the figure as a measure of
an asset managers' ability to bring new cash into funds.
Nomura Securities analyst Glenn Schorr, called the results
"good but not great" in a note to investors and said investors
were likely to be disappointed in the flows figure and other
factors, such as rising expenses.
During the quarter, operating expenses rose 6 percent from a
year ago to $1.2 billion, while operating revenue rose 3 percent
to $1.8 billion.
Speaking on conference call with analysts, Franklin
Resources Chief Executive Greg Johnson stressed the positive
parts of the flow figure. For long-term funds, flows were
positive across all investment objectives for the first time in
nearly three years, he said.
Franklin Resources has well known funds that invest
overseas, and some outflows in the fiscal first quarter stemmed
from investor concerns about slowing growth abroad. This held
back top funds like the company's Templeton Global Bond Fund.
Franklin Resources did not break out flows for that fund.
But for the category of taxable global/international funds, it
reported net inflows of $500 million in the second quarter,
compared with net outflows of $4 billion in the first quarter.
On the call, Johnson said the Global Bond Fund was still a
best-seller but said it may not record the large inflows it has
taken in during past quarters. Foreign investors who have
favored the fund have been quicker to withdraw money during
rocky periods than U.S. investors, he said, though they might
also return money more quickly.
Assets under management were $725.7 billion at March 31, up
from $670.3 billion at Dec. 31 and $703.5 billion at March 31,
2011. Market appreciation in the latest quarter was $50.9
billion.
For the three months ended March 31, Franklin Resources
reported net income of $503.2 million, or $2.32 per share,
compared with $503.1 million, or $2.25 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $2.22 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Franklin Resources shares ended Wednesday trading down $4.19
at $121.74. The shares have been among the industry's strongest
over the past year.