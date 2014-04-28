Franklin Resources posts outflows amid emerging market concerns

BOSTON, April 28 Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc said on Monday investors pulled $7.1 billion from its funds in the three months ended March 31 and that they have raised questions about its holdings in volatile regions such as Ukraine.

Profit in the quarter fell 2 percent. Franklin Resources of San Mateo, California, is known for funds like its Templeton Global Bond Fund, whose manager, Michael Hasenstab, has been outspokenly optimistic about the future of Ukraine despite the international crisis the country faces.

The unrest in Ukraine contributed to volatility in emerging markets, Franklin Resources Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in taped remarks the company provided on Monday morning, as did concerns about rising interest rates and growth in China.

"While volatility is not new, we continue to field questions from investors regarding certain related portfolio investments in these regions," Johnson said. He said Hasenstab's fund had outflows, but did not provide details.

Total assets under management were $886.9 billion at March 31, up from $879.1 billion at Dec. 31. Net outflows of $7.1 billion were offset by $15.9 billion in market appreciation, Franklin said.

For the three months ended March 31, its fiscal second quarter, Franklin Resources reported net income of $561 million, or 89 cents per share, down from $572.8 million, or 90 cents per share, in the same period a year earlier.

The results were in line with the expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares in Franklin Resources were down 1.1 percent at $52.22 in early trading. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Peter Galloway)