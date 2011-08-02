UPDATE 2-Franklin Resources net up 40 pct on rising flows

* Q3 EPS $2.26 beats Wall Street view of $2.16

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, Aug 2 Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) said on Tuesday that quarterly earnings rose 40 percent on strong flows of investor cash to its bond funds.

For the third quarter ended June 30, Franklin reported net income of $503.3 million, $2.26 per share, compared with $360.5 million or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $2.16 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total assets under management rose to $734.2 billion at June 30 from $703.5 billion at March 31 and $570.5 billion a year earlier on record net new flows of $21.7 billion, Franklin said.

Franklin's international bond funds have captured strong flows due both to good performance of products like its $59 billion Templeton Global Bond Fund and investors' enthusiasm for the sector.

Of the June quarter's flows, $20.1 billion were to fixed-income products, up from $8.8 billion in the March quarter.

Overall, results were strong "amid what remains a volatile macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in a recorded webcast for analysts.

Lower redemptions in equities and fixed-income funds also contributed to the quarter's net inflows.

Shares of San Mateo, California-based Franklin were up 0.7 percent at $127.36 in morning trading, slightly better than competitors. as analysts found few faults with the numbers.

"At first glance they look good," said Jefferies & Co analyst Daniel Fannon of the flows and earnings.

In a note to investors, Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr wrote the results were an "overall clean beat" despite volatile markets. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Lisa Von Ahn)