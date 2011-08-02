UPDATE 2-Franklin Resources net up 40 pct on rising flows

* Q3 EPS $2.26 beats Wall Street view of $2.16
* Record net new flows of $21.7 bln in quarter
* Strong global bond fund flows continue
* Shares up 0.7 percent
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON, Aug 2 Asset manager Franklin Resources
Inc (BEN.N) said on Tuesday that quarterly earnings rose 40
percent on strong flows of investor cash to its bond funds.
For the third quarter ended June 30, Franklin reported net
income of $503.3 million, $2.26 per share, compared with $360.5
million or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected $2.16 per share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total assets under management rose to $734.2 billion at
June 30 from $703.5 billion at March 31 and $570.5 billion a
year earlier on record net new flows of $21.7 billion, Franklin
said.
Franklin's international bond funds have captured strong
flows due both to good performance of products like its $59
billion Templeton Global Bond Fund and investors' enthusiasm
for the sector.
Of the June quarter's flows, $20.1 billion were to
fixed-income products, up from $8.8 billion in the March
quarter.
Overall, results were strong "amid what remains a volatile
macroeconomic environment," Chief Executive Greg Johnson said
in a recorded webcast for analysts.
Lower redemptions in equities and fixed-income funds also
contributed to the quarter's net inflows.
Shares of San Mateo, California-based Franklin were up 0.7
percent at $127.36 in morning trading, slightly better than
competitors. as analysts found few faults with the numbers.
"At first glance they look good," said Jefferies & Co
analyst Daniel Fannon of the flows and earnings.
In a note to investors, Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr wrote
the results were an "overall clean beat" despite volatile
markets.
