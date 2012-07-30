版本:
Franklin Resources profit down 10 pct on lower revenue, flows

July 30 Money manager Franklin Resources Inc said profit in the June quarter fell 10 percent on lower operating revenue, and on a reduced inflow of cash from investors.

For its third quarter ended June 30 the San Mateo, California, company on Monday reported net income of $455.3 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with net income of $503.3 million, or $2.26 per share, in the same period a year ago.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected the company to report earnings of $2.04 per share.

