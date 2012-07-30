UPDATE 2-Franklin Resources profit tops expectations, shares up

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Profit $2.12/share vs Street view $2.04
* Net new flows $4.8 bln vs. $21.7 bln a year ago
* Shares up 2 pct
July 30 Franklin Resources Inc posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday a s the money manager mai ntained its steady investment performance record.
Shares in the San Mateo, California , company were up 2 p ercent to $114.4 6 in m orning tr ading, d espite lower inflows of new cash from investors during the quarter.
"(W)e look for BEN to continue to take market share , reflecting strong long-term investment performance track records" and other factors, Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim wro te in a note to investors.
Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in another note, "We think the positives . .. a ll outweigh the issues and the stock should do OK."
On an asset-weighted basis, Franklin Resources reported that aside from some equity products, all categories of money it manages were in the top two quartiles of relative performance as tracked by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit, over the three- a n d five-year periods ending June 30.
Speaking on a pre- recorded conference call, Franklin Resources Chief Executive Greg Johnson called the A pril-June period "a nother quarter of strong results despite persistent global market headwinds."
He said the company's flagship Templeton Global Bond Fund had s mall net outflows f rom both its U.S. and European versions during the quarter.
Inflows excluding reinvested distributions, or net new flows, t o taxable global fixed-income funds were $2.4 billion in the quarter, Franklin Resources said.
For the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company reported net income of $455.3 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with $503.3 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $2.04 per share.
Operating revenue fell to $1.78 billion from $1.85 billion. Assets under management slipped to $707.1 billion at June 30 from $725.7 billion at March 31 and $734.2 billion at June 30, 2011.
The asset decline resulted from market depreciation of $22.5 billion, partly offset by net new flows of $4.8 billion from clients, Franklin Resources said.
The net new flows figure -- a crucial measure for money managers -- fell from $5.6 billion in the prior quarter and $21.7 billion a year earlier.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017