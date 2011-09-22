UPDATE 1-Franklin Resources falls with emerging markets

* Franklin Resources relies on Global Bond Fund

* Analyst: company exposed to emerging markets decline (Adds company no comment, updates shares)

Sept 22 Shares of Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) were down 12 percent in afternoon trading on Thursday, more than twice that of peers, on concerns about its heavy exposure to emerging markets.

A spokeswoman for the California asset manager said it would not comment.

Franklin Resources lately has been best-known for its Templeton Global Bond Fund and similar vehicles that have drawn heavy inflows of investor cash. But emerging markets were hard-hit by concerns about the world's slowing economy on Thursday, and likely brought shares in Franklin down more sharply than rival asset managers.

The decline of foreign markets "is certainly playing into" the drop in Franklin Resources shares, said Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim in an interview.

Franklin Resources shares were down 12.7 percent at $96.66 shortly before the close of trading on Thursday. The Dow Jones index of U.S. asset managers .DJUSAG was down 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Matthew Lewis)