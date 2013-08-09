Frank's International shares rise 27 pct in market debut

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 9 Shares of Frank's International NV, a provider of drilling equipment and services to Chevron Corp , Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips among others, jumped as much as 27 percent in the company's market debut.
Frank's shares were trading at $26.84 shortly after the opening, valuing the company at about $4 billion.
The company raised $660 million on Thursday after pricing its offering of 30 million shares at $22 each, above the expected range of $19 to $21 per share.
Frank's business includes laying pipes into drill holes to extract oil and gas.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict