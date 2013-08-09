版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 9日 星期五 21:59 BJT

Frank's International shares rise 27 pct in market debut

Aug 9 Shares of Frank's International NV, a provider of drilling equipment and services to Chevron Corp , Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips among others, jumped as much as 27 percent in the company's market debut.

Frank's shares were trading at $26.84 shortly after the opening, valuing the company at about $4 billion.

The company raised $660 million on Thursday after pricing its offering of 30 million shares at $22 each, above the expected range of $19 to $21 per share.

Frank's business includes laying pipes into drill holes to extract oil and gas.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐