Haniel on lookout for deals after Celesio stake sale windfall

FRANKFURT Aug 29 German investment group Haniel
, which owns about 30 percent in retailer Metro
has more than 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion)
available for acquisitions following the sale of its stake in
drug distributor Celesio to U.S.-based McKesson Corp
.
"We are now on the lookout for sustainable business models
which will help our company to diversify and grow over the long
term," Haniel Chief Executive Stephan Gemkow said in a statement
on Friday, following the release of first-half results.
Family-owned Haniel said its operating profit increased by
29 percent in the first half to 116 million euros.
($1 = 0.7584 euro)
