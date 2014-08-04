版本:
Fraport buys U.S. airport retail business

BERLIN Aug 4 German airport operator Fraport has bought a U.S.-based manager of retail space at four U.S. airports as it looks to boost profits from its retail operations.

Fraport said on Monday it was buying AMU Holdings, which owns Airmall USA Holdings Inc.

The company markets retail space at the airports of Baltimore, Boston, Cleveland and Pittsburgh, overseeing around 270 retail, food and drink outlets at the four hubs.

Fraport, which runs Germany's largest airport in Frankfurt, did not disclose financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
