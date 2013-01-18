Thai tycoon raises Fraser and Neave offer price to S$9.55/share

BRIEF-Genesis Healthcare says Steven Fishman to resign from board effective immediately
* Genesis Healthcare Inc - on April 7, Steven Fishman notified company's board of directors of his decision to resign from board effective immediately
SINGAPORE Jan 19 Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi raised his offer for Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N) to S$9.55 per share, valuing the Singapore property and drinks firm at nearly S$13.8 billion ($11.3 billion), to fend off a rival bid.
Companies linked to Charoen, TCC Assets Ltd and Thai Beverage PLC acquired 90.8 million shares or 6.3 percent stake in F&N at S$9.55 each, raising their total stake to 40.45 percent, including acceptances from shareholders, TCC Assets said in a statement released in the early hours of Saturday.
Charoen's previous offer was S$8.88 per share.
A group led by Singapore property firm Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd made a S$9.08-per-share counterbid for F&N in November.
April 7 German healthcare group Fresenius SE & Co KGaA said on Friday that it was in talks with the generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for a potential takeover.
* U.S. Bankruptcy court for southern district of Indiana approved co's initiation of process to liquidate assets of company commencing on April 8