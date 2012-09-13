UPDATE 3-Thai billionaire's $7.2 bln bid for F&N muddies Heineken deal

* Charoen's TCC Assets offers S$8.88 per F&N share
* ThaiBev, TCC now own 30.36 pct of F&N
* Offer comes 2 weeks before shareholders vote on APB sale
By Eveline Danubrata and Saeed Azhar
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi launched a $7.2 billion offer to buy out other
shareholders of Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), potentially
derailing Heineken NV's bid to take full control of
F&N's prized beer business.
Charoen's move to take over the Singapore
drinks-and-property group before a key F&N shareholders vote has
raised doubts on whether the sale of F&N's 40 percent stake in
Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd (APB) is a done deal as
predicted by industry watchers just a week ago.
Thailand's third-richest man, who controls 30.36 percent of
F&N, needs a simple majority of votes at the meeting on Sept. 28
to overturn the deal that F&N's board and the Dutch
brewer reached on Aug. 18. That means Heineken needs to rally
shareholders with a collective interest exceeding Charoen's
stake to push through its $6.3 billion purchase of all the
shares in the Tiger beer maker, including F&N's APB stake.
Charoen, who holds a stake in F&N through Thai Beverage PCL
, is launching the takeover of the Singapore group
through a separate company TCC Assets Ltd.
"It would appear that TCC is likely to thwart the sale of
APB to Heineken. One possible outcome is that if TCC is
successful in gaining control of F&N, it would want to
renegotiate the sale of APB to Heineken," Jit Soon Lim, an
analyst at Nomura, said in a note to clients.
F&N's other large shareholders include Japan's Kirin
Holdings Co Ltd, which owns nearly 15 percent. Kirin
said previously that it was interested in F&N's food and
non-alcoholic drinks business.
TCC's offer of S$8.88 per F&N share values the Singapore
conglomerate at 20 times historical price-earnings, excluding
exceptional items. That valuation exceeds F&N's worth before the
battle for APB began in July but is still below the S$9-S$10
that many analysts say is fair value.
Under Singapore law, a bidder must make a mandatory offer
for a company if its stake reaches 30 percent. Having made an
offer, TCC can now buy F&N shares on the open market so long as
the price does not exceed S$8.88.
The TCC offer, which is backed by loans from Singapore banks
DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd
, will not be formally presented to shareholders for
another two to three weeks, according to TCC's statement.
Besides the two Singapore lenders, Morgan Stanley is also
advising the Thais.
MOTIVES
"One risk of the scenario is that the sale (of APB) falls
through and further strains the relationship with Heineken, with
implications for marketing rights for Heineken by APB in Asia,"
Nomura's Lim said.
Heineken beer accounts for about 30 percent of APB's sales
by volume, according to analysts.
However, ThaiBev has not said how it will vote at the Sept.
28 meeting, and banking sources say TCC may be prepared to let
go of APB and focus on the remaining food-and-drinks and
property businesses.
The Thais recently bought out Pepsi's bottling business in
Thailand, and Charoen already has substantial investments in
Singapore property.
F&N's property portfolio, worth more than S$8 billion, has
also attracted the interest of Blackstone Group LP and
other global property companies, sources have told Reuters,
while the beverage business could appeal to potential suitors
including Coca-Cola Co.
Forbes estimates Charoen's wealth at $6.2 billion, while
Singapore-based consultancy Wealth-X has a higher estimate of
$6.3 billion. Wealth-X also said Charoen's wife has about $1.4
billion of stock and assets in her name.
"We hold F&N in high regard, and we believe its
long-established track record and success in its core businesses
will be beneficial to our group," Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi,
Charoen's son and ThaiBev's chief executive officer, said in a
statement.
ThaiBev's shares jumped nearly 3 percent in early trade on
Thursday, while F&N requested a halt in trading of its shares.
For its part, Heineken only took note of ThaiBev's latest
announcement. "The company will review the content carefully and
has no further comment to make at this time," the Dutch brewer
said.
Breweries contributed 41.1 percent of F&N's total revenue of
S$4.02 billion for the nine months to June 30. Soft drinks and
dairy products made up 29.2 percent, property was 21.3 percent
and printing and publishing was 7.1 percent.
F&N is the leader in the soft drinks markets in Singapore
and Malaysia, with a 24.5 percent and 26.9 percent market share,
respectively, according to Euromonitor. But F&N's reach in the
rest of the region is weak and its Asia-Pacific market share is
only 0.3 percent.
F&N's other soft drinks assets include distribution networks
in emerging markets such as Vietnam and Myanmar.
F&N said on Wednesday that its board recommended Heineken's
offer partly because of the attractive valuation and limited
options for the stake held by their joint venture in APB.
Heineken had first right of refusal to the 65 percent of APB
shares held by the joint venture between F&N and Heineken.