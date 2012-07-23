Fraser and Neave hires Goldman after APB bid - sources

BRIEF-Editas Medicine Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $350 million
SINGAPORE, July 23 Singapore's beverages-to-property firm Fraser and Neave has hired Goldman Sachs as adviser after Dutch brewer Heineken NV made a $4.1 billion bid to buy F&N's stake in Asia Pacific Breweries, sources with knowledge of the deal said.
Heineken is offering up to $6 billion to buy F&N's stake and ordinary APB shares it does not already own.
Its move came after Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and an affiliated group received a $3 billion bid for their stakes in F&N and APB from companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.
"Goldman is advising F&N," said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the deal.
F&N was not immediately available to comment, while a spokeswoman for Goldman declined to comment.
* Seacor holdings inc- seacor marine holdings entered into amendment no. 1 to convertible senior note purchase agreement dated november 30, 2015
* Siteone landscape supply names w. Roy dunbar to its board of directors