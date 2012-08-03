UPDATE 3-Heineken to boost Asian growth with Tiger beer deal

* Heineken agrees deal for Asia Pacific Breweries
* Agrees to buy F&N's stake for $4.1 billion
* Will launch offer for rest of shares in APB
* Total deal will be worth around $6 billion
* Heineken shares rise to new record high
By Eveline Danubrata and David Jones
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 3 Heineken won
control on Friday of the Asian group which brews Tiger beer when
Singapore's Fraser and Neave (F&N) agreed to sell its stake in
the firm for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion), a deal which will
help boost the Dutch group's Asian growth.
The purchase gives Heineken 82 percent of the prized Asia
Pacific Breweries (APB) and it will now launch an
offer for the rest of the company, while F&N, a drinks
and property group, could be broken up eventually.
Amsterdam-based Heineken already owned 42 percent of APB,
which runs 24 Asian breweries, and buying F&N's 40 percent stake
will help it to defend its turf which is under threat from
Thailand's second-richest man.
F&N's board, whose chairman Lee Hsien Yang is the younger
son of Singapore's elder statesman Lee Kuan Yew, will recommend
the S$50 an APB share deal to its shareholders, Heineken said in
a statement.
The Dutch company will now mop up minority shareholders at a
similar price to make the total purchase worth about $6 billion.
Control of APB is vital for Heineken, the world's third
largest brewer, as this will raise the proportion of its total
profits from the fast-growing Asian market to 15 percent from 6
percent, while boosting the growth rate of the whole group.
By winning APB, Heineken gets ownership of Tiger, Bintang,
Anchor and other brands of beer plus two dozen breweries in 14
countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam,
Thailand and Cambodia. However, the biggest brand APB brews is
Heineken itself, which accounts for 30 percent of its volumes.
Heineken shares jumped to a record high earlier after
Reuters reported the deal, and when official confirmation came
through later they hit a fresh high of 46.30 euros. They were up
3.6 percent at 46.03 euros by 1355 GMT.
The Dutch group had given F&N a Friday deadline to agree a
sale after a two-week offer period, and both F&N and ABP shares
were suspended on Thursday and Friday as a deal appeared close.
THAI RIVAL
Heineken began brewing Tiger with F&N in the 1930s but that
partnership hit the rocks after Thai Beverage and
others linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
bought stakes in F&N and APB for $3 billion last month.
The investment by Charoen, who is seeking to expand his own
Chang beer business in Asia, pushed Heineken into an offer for
APB as it saw its position in Asia coming under threat.
The Heineken deal could prompt a breakup of F&N with
Coca-Cola keeping an eye on its popular soft-drink
100PLUS, fruit juices, mineral water and dairy products unit
which could be hived off from the Singapore group's property
assets.
That could pit Coca-Cola against two sizeable Asian brewers,
Thai Beverage and Japan's Kirin Holdings, which have
their own interests to protect as F&N shareholders.
F&N shares have jumped 31.5 percent this year to close at
S$8.15 on Wednesday but have come off a record S$8.49. APB
shares, which last traded at S$49.50, have surged 71.9 percent
since the start of the year, and the offer price of S$50 was at
a 45 percent premium to month ago levels.