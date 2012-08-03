UPDATE 4-Heineken's Tiger beer deal strengthens Asia position

* Heineken agrees deal for Asia Pacific Breweries
* Set to buy F&N's stake for $4.1 billion
* Will launch offer for rest of shares in APB
* Total deal will be worth around $6 billion
* Heineken shares rise to new record high
By Eveline Danubrata and David Jones
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 3 Heineken will
boost its Asian growth with control of the group which brews
Tiger beer after Singapore's Fraser and Neave (F&N) agreed to
sell its stake in the firm for S$5.1 billion ($4.1 billion).
The purchase gives Heineken 82 percent of the prized Asia
Pacific Breweries (APB) and it will now launch an
offer for the rest of the company, while F&N, a drinks
and property group, could be broken up eventually.
Amsterdam-based Heineken already owned 42 percent of APB,
which runs 24 Asian breweries, and buying F&N's 40 percent stake
will help it to defend its turf in Asia which is under threat
from Thailand's second-richest man.
Heineken began brewing Tiger with F&N in the 1930s but that
partnership hit the rocks after Thai Beverage and
others linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
bought stakes in F&N and APB for $3 billion last month.
The investment by Charoen, who is seeking to expand his own
Chang beer business in Asia, pushed Heineken into an offer for
APB as it saw its position in Asia coming under threat. Japanese
brewer Kirin is also a big F&N shareholder.
F&N's board, whose chairman Lee Hsien Yang is the younger
son of Singapore's elder statesman Lee Kuan Yew, will recommend
the S$50 an APB share cash deal to its shareholders, Heineken
said in a statement on Friday.
This was at the same level of Heineken's original bid two
week ago which surprised analysts who had expected that a higher
bid would be needed to win control. The Dutch company will now
mop up minority shareholders at a similar price to make the
total purchase worth about $6 billion.
Control of APB is vital for Heineken, the world's third
largest brewer, as this will raise the proportion of its total
profits from the fast-growing Asian market to 15 percent from 6
percent, while boosting the growth rate of the whole group.
By winning APB, Heineken gets ownership of Tiger, Bintang,
Anchor and other brands of beer plus two dozen breweries in 14
countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam,
Thailand and Cambodia. However, the biggest brand APB brews is
Heineken itself, which accounts for 30 percent of its volumes.
NEW HIGH
Heineken shares jumped to a record high earlier after
Reuters reported the deal, and when official confirmation came
through later they hit a fresh high of 46.30 euros. They closed
up 3.4 percent at 45.98 euros.
"Not cheap by any stretch of the imagination, but
strategically a 'must do' deal which secures Heineken's future
in Asia," said analyst Dirk Van Vlaanderen at brokers Jefferies.
He calculated the deal at a multiple of 17.4 times EBITDA
core profits, above the 15.4 times paid by Anheuser Busch InBev
for Mexico's Modelo in June, but being pushed out of
APB would have left Heineken with no long term strategy in Asia.
"We thought the deal price would most likely go above the
initial S$50 offer given the interest in F&N by both Kirin and
Thai Bev so to get the F&N board to agree on S$50 should be well
received by the market," he added.
APB is seen as a very attractive business with near 20
percent annual earning growth over the last decade, with leading
positions in key markets such as Vietnam which helps offset
sluggish sales in Europe which account for half its sales.
The Dutch group had given F&N a Friday deadline to agree a
sale after a two-week offer period, and both F&N and ABP shares
were suspended on Thursday and Friday as a deal appeared close.
The Heineken deal could prompt a breakup of F&N with
Coca-Cola keeping an eye on its popular soft-drink
100PLUS, fruit juices, mineral water and dairy products unit
which could be hived off from the Singapore group's property
assets.
That could pit Coca-Cola against two sizeable Asian brewers,
Thai Beverage and Kirin, which have their own interests to
protect as F&N two biggest shareholders with stakes of 24.1
percent and 15 percent respectively.
Earlier, Kirin President Senji Miyake said his group was
focused on F&N's soft drinks and was not thinking about doing
anything with APB.
"We are carefully considering what action is best, so we
don't have to alter our (southeast Asia) strategic growth
plans," he said at a briefing for half year earnings.
F&N shares have jumped 31.5 percent this year to close at
S$8.15 on Wednesday but have come off a record S$8.49. APB
shares, which last traded at S$49.50, have surged 71.9 percent
since the start of the year, and the offer price of S$50 was at
a 45 percent premium to month ago levels.