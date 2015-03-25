UPDATE 1-U.S. jury convicts former bank exec of securities fraud

(New throughout, adds background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 The former chief
operating officer of a major Chinese-American bank in San
Francisco was convicted on Wednesday of several criminal counts,
including securities fraud, over allegations he concealed
deteriorating loans at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.
Prosecutors accused former United Commercial Bank executive
Ebrahim Shabudin in Oakland, California, federal court of hiding
from auditors the plummeting value of the collateral that
secured the bank's biggest loans.
Shabudin argued that he had wide responsibilities at the
bank and was reliant on other executives to handle accounting
details.
UCB received $298.7 million from the government's Troubled
Asset Relief Program during the financial meltdown and was the
ninth-largest bank to fail during the crisis. Its operations
were eventually taken over by East West Bancorp Inc.
An attorney for Shabudin could not immediately be reached
for comment, nor could representatives for the U.S. Department
of Justice.
UCB ex-chief executive Thomas Wu faces a civil lawsuit
brought by securities regulators, but he was not criminally
charged. Other former UCB executives pleaded guilty and agreed
to testify against Shabudin.
The criminal case in U.S. District Court, Northern District
of California is United States of America vs. Ebrahim Shabudin,
11-cr-664.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by Leslie Adler and David
Gregorio)