Money manager Vilar gets 10 years prison in resentencing

BRIEF-East west Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $1.16
* East West Bancorp reports net income for first quarter 2017 of $169.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.16, both up 53 pct from the prior quarter
NEW YORK, April 24 Money manager and arts patron Alberto Vilar was resentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, a year longer than previously, in connection with his 2008 conviction for fraud and money laundering.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan, who had imposed the original sentence, said a longer term was justified because Vilar had taken steps to prevent victims of his crimes from being repaid.
Sullivan also sentenced Gary Tanaka, Vilar's business partner at the now-defunct Amerindo Investment Advisers Inc, to six years in prison, also a year longer than previously.
A federal appeals court last August had ordered both defendants resentenced in light of a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affected how punishments should be calculated.
The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 05-cr-00621. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
* Adeptus Health and Deerfield collaborate on comprehensive financial restructuring plan
CALGARY, Alberta/NEW YORK April 19 The Syncrude Canada oil sands project has issued an update to customers reiterating that it expects to run at reduced rates in May and June, two trading sources said on Wednesday.