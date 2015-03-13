版本:
BRIEF-Fred Olsen receives $52 mln rig termination fee

OSLO, March 13 Fred. Olsen Energy

* Dolphin Drilling Ltd, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy ASA, has received a termination for convenience notice from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the contract for the drilling unit Belford Dolphin.

* The termination will be effective in early September 2015.

* The termination fee is approximately $52 million.

* The unit will undertake its five-year Class Renewal Survey in second/third quarter 2015.

* The five-year CRS and upgrades is estimated to take approximately 100 days and cost $130 million.Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)
