BRIEF-Fred Olsen receives $52 mln rig termination fee

OSLO, March 13 Fred. Olsen Energy
* Dolphin Drilling Ltd, a subsidiary of Fred. Olsen Energy
ASA, has received a termination for convenience notice from
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the contract for the drilling
unit Belford Dolphin.
* The termination will be effective in early September 2015.
* The termination fee is approximately $52 million.
* The unit will undertake its five-year Class Renewal Survey
in second/third quarter 2015.
* The five-year CRS and upgrades is estimated to take
approximately 100 days and cost $130 million.Further company
