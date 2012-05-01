UPDATE 1-Key Freddie Mac executive steps down -filing

* Anthony Renzi leaving post as head of single-family
business -filing
* Regulator has ruled out bonuses for many top execs at
company
April 30 A top executive at Freddie Mac
is leaving the mortgage buyer a year after he was
appointed to head its single-family business.
The regulator for Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
responded to political pressure in March by slashing salaries
for the chief executives of the two firms and ruling out bonuses
for many top executives.
The companies, which guarantee half of all U.S. mortgages,
have soaked up about $170 billion in taxpayer aid since they
were taken over in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.
Freddie Mac said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission that Anthony Renzi, a member of the
company's management committee reporting directly to the Chief
Executive, would leave the company on May 11.
Charles Halderman Jr, Freddie Mac's CEO, has also expressed
his desire to step down from the government-controlled mortgage
firm.
Revelations that Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the two largest
sources of U.S. mortgage finance, were paying out $12.79 million
in bonuses for 10 executives caused an uproar on Capitol Hill
last fall among Democrats and Republicans.
Before joining Freddie Mac, valued at $187.1 million, Renzi
worked at GMAC Mortgage for 25 years.