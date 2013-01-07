Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion bills on Monday

Jan 7 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.

The sale will consist of $1.5 billion of three-month bills due April 8, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due July 8, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).

Settlement is Jan. 8.