Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion bills on Monday

Feb 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home
funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills
on Monday.  
   The sale will consist of $1 billion of three-month bills due
May 6, 2013, $1 billion six-month bills, due Aug. 5, 2013, and
$1 billion of 12-month bills, due Feb. 3, 2013.    
   The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.          
   Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m.
EST (1445 GMT). 
   Settlement is Feb. 5.

