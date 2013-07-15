Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 bln bills on Monday

European shares dip, set for weekly loss as banks weigh
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
July 15 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 15, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due Jan. 13, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is July 16.
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.
LONDON, April 13 Results of a new animal study into possible health risks of the weedkiller glyphosate will be published in time to inform a key EU re-licensing vote due by the end of 2017, according to the researcher leading the trial.
* Says to partner with licensed rental car companies (Adds context)