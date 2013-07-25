版本:
Freddie Mac will not sell reference notes in July

July 25 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Thursday it will not sell reference notes in July.

Freddie Mac's next date to announce a possible reference note sale is Aug. 13.
