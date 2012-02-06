Freddie Mac says to sell $2 bln bills on Feb 6

Feb 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it would sell $2 billion in bills later in the day.

The sale will include $1 billion 3-month bills, due May 7, 2012, and $1 billion 6-month bills, due Aug. 6, 2012.

Settlement is Feb. 7.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. (1445 GMT).