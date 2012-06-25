Freddie Mac says to sell $3 billion bills on Monday

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
June 25 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion bills on Monday, June 25.
The sale will include $1 billion one-month bills due July 23, 2012, $1 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 24, 2012, and $1 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 24, 2012.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 26.
* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
March 1 President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday that more needs to be done to bring down "artificially high" prices for prescription drugs, while at the same time praising a drug that turns out to cost $300,000 per year.
NEW YORK, March 1 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, sought to reassure anxious investors on Wednesday about its growth potential, highlighting both short- and long-term projects executives said should continue to help fund the 106-year-old dividend.