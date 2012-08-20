Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion bills on Monday

Aug 20 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion bills on Monday, Aug. 20.

The sale will include $1.5 billion three-month bills due Nov. 19, 2012, and $1.5 billion six-month bills due Feb. 19, 2013.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is Tuesday, Aug. 21.