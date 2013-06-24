Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion bills on Monday

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
June 24 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Sept. 23, 2013, and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Dec. 23, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 25.
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.