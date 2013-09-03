Freddie Mac to sell $2 billion in bills on Tuesday

BRIEF-Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with Allscripts
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
Sept 3 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2 billion of reference bills on Tuesday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due Dec. 2, 2013, and $1 billion of six-month bills due March 3, 2014.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Sept. 4
* Streamline Health announces new reseller agreement with allscripts
* Ultratech- received follow-on, multiple system orders from several outsourced semiconductor assembly and test companies in Taiwan, Korea and China
VANCOUVER, March 28 Goldcorp Inc will team up with larger peer Barrick Gold Corp to work on developing gold mines in northern Chile, it said on Tuesday, as the industry starts to invest in new projects again.