NEW YORK Aug 26 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Friday said it will delay its weekly bill sale announcement until Monday, Aug. 29, due to the potential impact of Hurricane Irene.

The reference bills are usually announced on Friday for the auction on Monday. The company did not say when the weekly auction will take place.

Freddie Mac said it will assess what impact, if any, the storm has had on the operations of the capital markets. (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)