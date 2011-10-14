Freddie Mac to sell $3 billion bills on Monday

Oct 14 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Friday said it plans to sell $3 billion reference bills on Monday, Oct. 17.

The sale will include $1.5 billion three-month bills, due Jan. 17, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due April 18, 2012.

Settlement is Oct. 18.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.(1345 GMT). (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)