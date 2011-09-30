Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln bills on Monday

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Freddie Mac FMCC.OB on Friday said it plans to sell $3 billion reference bills on Monday, Oct. 3.

The company said it will sell $1.5 billion three-month bills, due Jan. 3, 2012, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due April 2, 2012.

Settlement is Oct. 4.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:00 a.m. (1200 GMT) until 9:45 a.m.(1345 GMT). (Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by James Dalgleish)