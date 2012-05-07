Freddie Mac to sell $2.0 bln in bills on Monday

May 7 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 6, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Nov. 5, 2012 on Monday. The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).