Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday

May 21 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it will sell $1.0 billion of
one-month bills due June 18, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month
bills due Aug. 20, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due
Nov. 19, 2012, later on Monday.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 22.