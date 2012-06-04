Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln of bills on Monday

June 4 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S.
home funding company, said it plans to sell $2.0 billion of
bills later on Monday.
The sale will include $1.0 billion of three-month bills due
Sept. 4, 2012, and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 3,
2012.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction.
In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the
price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as
in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is June 5.