UPDATE 1-Daimler to recall one million Mercedes globally after 51 fires
DETROIT, March 3 Daimler AG said it will recall one million newer-model Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide due to the risk of fire, after 51 fires were reported.
Oct 22 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion reference bills on Monday.
The sale consists of $1 billion of three-month bills due Jan. 22, 2013 and $1 billion of six-month bills due April 22, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is Oct. 23.
* Britain likely to refer 11.7 bln stg deal to media regulator
WASHINGTON, March 3 Mexico-based homebuilder Desarrolladora Homex SAB de CV has agreed to settle charges it reported fake sales to boost revenues in what U.S. authorities said on Friday was a $3.3 billion accounting fraud.