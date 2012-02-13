Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln in bills on Monday

Feb 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said on Monday it will sell $1.0 billion of 3-month bills due May 14, 2012 and $1.0 billion of 6-month bills due Aug. 13, 2012 later on Monday.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers from 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT) until 9:45 a.m. EST (1445 GMT).

Settlement is Feb. 14.