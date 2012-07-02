Freddie Mac to sell $2 bln in bills on Monday

July 2 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.0 billion bills on Monday.

The sale includes $1.0 billion three-month bills due Oct. 1, 2012 and $1.0 billion of six-month bills due Dec. 31 2012.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 3.