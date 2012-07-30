Freddie Mac to sell $2.5 bln in bills on Monday

July 30 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion bills on Monday.

The sale will include $500 million one-month bills due Aug. 27, 2012, $1.0 billion of three-month bills due Oct. 29, 2012 and $1.0 billion six-month bills due Jan. 28, 2013. The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction. Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 31.