Freddie Mac to sell $3 bln in bills on Monday

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.0 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 5, 2013 and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Nov. 4, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 7.
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017