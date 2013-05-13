Freddie Mac to sell $3.5 bln bills on Monday

Ciber files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 10 Information technology company Ciber Inc said on Monday that it and some of its U.S. units filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the District of Delaware.
May 13 Freddie Mac, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $3.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.
Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $500 million of one-month bills due June 10, 2013, $1.5 billion of three-month bills due Aug. 12, 2013 and $1.5 billion six-month bills, due Nov. 12, 2013.
The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.
Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).
Settlement is May 14.
SEOUL, April 10 Korea East West Power Co Ltd (EWP) has bought 60,000 tonnes of coal for May shipping via a tender that closed on Thursday, a source from the utility said on Monday. The utility purchased the coal products from South Africa, the source said, but declined to give price and seller details. Other details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES(M/T) ORIGIN SPECIFICATION(NCV) SHIPPING SCHEDULE 60,000 S.Africa min. 4,170 kcal/kg May 10-
